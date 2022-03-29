UPDATE (9:17) — According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson has been located and is safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man Tuesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 56-year-old Gerald J. Thompson has been missing from the Pinewood Park area since Tuesday morning.

Thompson is 6’1″, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is believed to be at greater risk from the cold, wet weather in the forecast.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Corpus at (309) 258-7160 or dispatch at (309) 672-6011.