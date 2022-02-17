TOWANDA, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary at Kick’s Bar & Grill in Towanda.

According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, The burglary occurred in the early morning hours on Feb. 11. A suspect used a “Halligan Tool” to break into a video gaming machine and stole the cash box.

The male suspect is approximately 5’10” to 6’0″ in height and was wearing a dark collared hooded jacket, a dark collared facemask, blue jeans, black gloves, and steel-toed/safety-type work boots.

The sheriff’s office is currently working to develop a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Hanner at 309-888-5063.