Sheriff’s office: Peoria man has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been reported missing.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Robert J. Rivoli III. He has been missing since May 15 and his last known address was in West Peoria.

Rivoli has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′ 8″ and weighs approximately 150 lbs; He also occasionally wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria County Detective Garen Demery at (309) 216-4775.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected