HENRY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two after they located a missing Illinois Department of Transportation backhoe that went missing on April 7.

According to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook update, both 26-year-old Jace Alledredge and 30-year-old Amanda Robinson of Kewanee, Illinois, were arrested in relation to the theft.

The backhoe was initially reported stolen from the area of State Rt. 26 and State Rt. 18. It was later located concealed in rural Bureau County on April 12. It was recovered by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Alledredge was arrested by Chillicothe police on April 13 on two Marshall County warrants for theft and theft of government property. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Robinson was arrested on a Marshall County warrant for theft of government property. Her bond has been set at $100,000.