UPDATE: The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department confirmed he has been found.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 69-year-old Tazewell County man is missing, and the sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help in finding him.

Patrick Lindsey is described as a white man who is 5′ 10″ and weighs 160 lbs. He has gray hair that is balding on the top and gray facial hair.

Patrick Lindsey

He was last seen at his rural Tazewell County home on King Road in Danvers at about 7 a.m. on March 17. What Lindsey is wearing is unknown.

Lindsey’s vehicle is still at his home, and he is not known to be traveling by vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 309-346-4141 or call 911.