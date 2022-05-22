PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Saturday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 15-year-old Gracie J. Watkins was last seen Friday, May 20, at 11 p.m. near Southport and Mader Roads.

Watkins was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The Sheriff’s office stated that Watkins made some concerning social media posts and some of her personal belongings were found at the end of her driveway near the roadway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Zook with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (309) 657-7682.