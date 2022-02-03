Sheriffs Office shares update after car crashed through home in East Galesburg

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sherriff’s Department is sharing information about a vehicle that crashed through a home near State and Second Street Tuesday.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Department press release, the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m.

According to Rhonda Hillyer, she and her husband who owns the home were notified about the crash at 12:35 a.m. Hillyer stated the car crashed through a cement block wall and into a bedroom. No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department stated that no injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time. This investigation remains under investigation.

