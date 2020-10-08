Sherman’s donates new mattresses to Center for Prevention of Abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A good night’s sleep can make a world of difference and two local organizations are helping those in need of a comfortable space to lay their heads.

Sherman’s Warehouse Clearance Center in Peoria Heights donated 33 twin sized mattresses to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Paul Sherman, Vice President of Sherman’s, said this is the second time they donated mattresses to the center within the past three years.

“We’re getting a lot of their beds changed out, many older beds,” Sherman said. “When somebody’s in need of services from the center, they’ve been through a bad spot, and what they need is a safe place to rest, and bringing high-quality mattresses makes a big difference.”

Carol Merna, CEO of CFPA, said the Tempur-Pedic mattresses will accommodate both of the center’s emergency shelters.

She said with October being National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We know that providing comfort is so important to people that are fleeing violence and abuse,” Merna said. “And someone who has experienced terrible trauma and to be able to offer them a comfortable night’s sleep is very important and it’s a long way to a pathway to peace.”

Merna said while abuse doesn’t discriminate, neither does the center and she encourages anyone in need of help to reach out to their website or through their crisis hotline at 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected