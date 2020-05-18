Sherman’s giving back to local food pantries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Purchases from a central Illinois store will help the community amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sherman’s is donating $10 from every purchase towards food banks in areas where their stores are located. Up to $25000 will be donated to the pantries; owner Paul Sherman says he saw a need to help out during this unprecedented time.

“Right now with all the school closings and job disruptions, the need for food banks is greater than ever. But at the same time, whether it’s fundraising or the supply chain has been tough so we thought it’d be a great area to help,” Sherman said.

There is no limit on the number of purchases you can make. You can shop in-person during normal store hours or 24-7 online.