Sheryl Lane residence searched following Normal man’s arrest, cocaine and fentanyl found inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a Normal Man Wednesday night for selling cocaine and fentanyl.

During a traffic stop near the intersection of Rivian Motorway and W. College Avenue, 48-year-old Dujuan L. Enos was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Additionally, police found three grams of fentanyl in the vehicle.

After his arrest, officers received a warrant to check Enos’ residence on Sheryl Lane in Normal, finding eight grams of crack cocaine and 26 grams of fentanyl, as well as “drug sales equipment” and an “undisclosed amount of cash,” according to a release.

Enos is currently being held in McLean County Jail. No information on his bond has been made available.