Shinedown’s ‘The Revolution’s Live Tour’ coming to the Peoria Civic Center April 9

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The multi-platinum rock band Shinedown announced Monday that it will be making a stop in Peoria.

According to a press release, Shinedown’s “The Revolution’s Live Tour” will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on April 9, 2022.

The Revolution Live Tour will kick off on April 1, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE.

Shinedown will also be making stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville.

Tickets will go on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Toyota Box Office on Friday, Dec. 17. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday.

More updates will be available on Shinedown’s Facebook page.