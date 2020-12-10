Shipping company recommends mailing packages earlier, avoid delays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local shipping companies encourage you to send your holiday packages out early.

Christmas is about three weeks away and The UPS Store at the Westlake Shopping Center is already seeing lines out the door.

The store supervisor recommends you get your holiday shipping done by Dec. 15.

If you ship packages out after that date, the supervisor said you can expect a minimum three-day delay.

It’s devastating, it even hurts our feelings it makes us feel bad, it’s hard on the customer, it’s hard on us so we just try to you know accommodate everybody. Josh Schaber, supervisor/The UPS Store

The UPS Store hours will not change for the holidays and there will not be a covid-19 surcharge on shipping.