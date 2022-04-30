PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Susan G. Komen Memorial organization held its annual shoot for the cure event at the Peoria Skeet and Shoot Club.

People came out to participate in trap shootings and prize drawings to raise money for those battling with breast cancer.

The coordinator of the event, Lora Murphy said it’s important to bring awareness to the organization.

“It is so important to educate the women that there is a place for them to get help. It’s not just about getting that mammogram but the wonderful things that Komen can provide and they have so many groups for the women,” said Murphy.

She said they are looking to raise $10,000. Visit their Facebook page for more information.