Shootin’ the Breeze with Your Local Weather Authority Episode 8 Reference Page

On this episode Your Local Weather Authority talks about weather in March of 2021.

The group discusses the end of a rough winter and when planting can begin. Also that even though March is the beginning of Spring there is still the chance for measurable snowfall.

Chris also talked about how recent rainfall and the snow from this past winter helped us get out of drought conditions in parts of Central Illinois that had been seen since last year.

The three meteorologists also talked about the first tornado in 2021 in our viewing area. The tornado was rated as an EF-0 and did break some power poles in Mason County north of Mason City. This storm was interesting because of how quickly the scans indicating rotation showed up and then disappeared on radar. Too quickly for the NWS to issue a Tornado Warning. It was part of a line of storms that brought gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of the area, but it remained under the threshold to warrant any watches or warnings.

