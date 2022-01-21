Shooting draws heavy police presence on Peoria’s Western Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heavy police presence took place at a home on S. Western Avenue in Peoria Friday afternoon after a shooting took place.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers in the area observed someone shooting a firearm at 734 S. Western Ave. and investigated the scene, according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. At least five squad cars were called to the incident.

At this time, police have taken individuals into custody, and no injuries have been reported.

Echevarria said these efforts are part of the city’s anti-violence initiative. He said police will continue to patrol the community and help stop crime.

“Don’t commit the violence. Get out of the city, or go to jail,” he said.

WMBD has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.