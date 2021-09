PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following pleas from Peoria’s Police Chief to end the violence, another person was shot in the city.

Early Wednesday morning before 1:00, officers responded to W. Garden Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

A Desk Sergeant with the department confirmed one person was found with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

No other details were released.