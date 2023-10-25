LELAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was shot and a man has been taken into custody after an incident in LaSalle County, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to Sheriff Adam Diss, deputies were sent to a house near Grant and Walnut Streets in Leland, a small village in west LaSalle County. When they arrived shortly after 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital and later sent by way of a Life Flight helicopter to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An initial investigation determined the shooting to be domestic in nature. Diss said there is no threat to the public. He did say a man was taken into custody but did not give that man’s identity.

This story will be updated when more information is available.