PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night.

According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.

Police discovered a party where a large group of people had gathered. Officers were later informed that a 20-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told the police an unknown person had shot him.

Incident is still under investigation.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Special Investigations Division (SID), Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Patrol Unit responded and initiated an investigation.

At approximately 3:28 a.m., Peoria Police also responded to the 2500 block W. Seibold on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.

Officers conducted a search of the area with negative results. As officers were leaving, they heard an additional six rounds fired.

Officers identified a 42- year-old Carnell T. Williams standing behind a residence. Williams went inside the residence and would not come out.

Officers eventually entered the residence and located Williams. During a search of the residence officers located and seized a handgun.

Williams was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.