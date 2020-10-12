Bloomington shooting leaves three seriously injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.) — Three people are in the hospital after a Monday afternoon shooting took place in Bloomington, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m., Bloomington police were called to the 1600 block of Iowa St. after reports of shots fired. Police found two victims with gunshot wounds who were considered “in critical or serious condition.”

Police said the victims were two males between the ages of 20 and 30. They said the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Bloomington Fire Department told police that as the victims arrived, another person walked into the hospital whom they identified as an additional victim of the shooting.

Bloomington police are on the scene investigating the shooting. They have no information about the motivation for the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Bloomington police are reporting a shooting investigation that has closed Euclid Ave. to W. Olive St.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated.

