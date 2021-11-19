Shooting investigation underway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Officers are currently investigating a suspected shooting.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday, officers 3000 block of Squall Way for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered “physical evidence that a shooting occurred.”

Details on what that evidence is have not been disclosed.

No injuries have been reported, no suspects have been taken in and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Swartzentruber at 309-434-2476 or at

jswartzentruber@cityblm.org. Or, contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 / JEngle@cityblm.org.