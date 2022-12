PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night.

Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired.

Officers found a carjacking victim at the gas station who was also shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on any information regarding a suspect. The incident is being investigated.