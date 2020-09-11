Shooting involving two vehicles on Sterling and Gilbert results in crash, collapsed pool

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police confirmed a shooting took place that led to a vehicle crashing into multiple fences and collapsing a backyard pool.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said around 12:45 p.m., police received a call about the crash located at W. Gilbert Ave. and N. Sterling Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a fence, collapsing a backyard pool and hitting another fence. A preliminary investigation concluded that a shooting occurred that involved two vehicles, leading one vehicle to swerve off the road.

Dotson said there are four people being interviewed for information about the incident. She noted two guns were recovered from the scene.

Dotson also said southbound Sterling is currently shutdown from Gilbert to Rockwood.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

