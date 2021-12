BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A boy was shot in the torso in Bloomington Monday night near Emerson Park, Bloomington Police confirmed Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to 803 E. Wood St. at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday. There, they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his torso.

At this time, police said no one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. They also have not released any suspect information.

The boy’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.