PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a shooting near the Taft Homes in Peoria after two people were sent to the hospital.

At about 4 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital, where he is in serious condition but is able to speak with officers.

An 18-year-old has been shot in the arm and in stable condition.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

This story will be updated.