Shooting outside Peoria gas station leaves one dead

(Peoria, Ill.) — The victim of an apparent shooting outside a Peoria gas station late Friday is dead and a suspect is in custody.

Peoria Police responded to multiple shotspotter alerts about 11:30 p.m. Friday and found a crime scene outside the Peoria One Stop gas station at 3203 Southwest Adams.

Officers say a few minutes later they were alerted that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. One of those victims later died, while the other was treated and released.

The second victim, identified as 31-year- old Marvin Sanders, was interviewed by police and then arrested for first-degree murder.

Sanders was then transported to the Peoria County Jail.

