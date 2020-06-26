UPDATE: Springfield Police hold a press conference after two dead, one injured during shooting at Bunn-O-Matic plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Police reported a shooting incident that left three dead and injured another Friday at the Bunn-O-Matic plant at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Drive and South 13th St. around 11:03 a.m.

Illinois State Police (ISP) investigators say the suspect is 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield. He reportedly used a handgun to carry out the act.

They confirmed that at least two victims were shot inside the factory. Another victim was found in the parking lot outside the factory. Police said one victim was a man in his 20’s and another was a man in his 60’s. One of the victims was a woman in her 50’s. She was taken to the local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say Collins got away after the crime, but was later found dead in a car in Morgan County.

Investigators have not named a motive or said if Collins targeted the victims.

Chief of the Springfield Police department Kenny Winslow described the shooting as one of the worse tragedies he has seen on the job.

“This is a shock to our community, I have seen plenty of tragedies in my 26 years on my job, and this ranks up there as one of the worse,” Winslow said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Springfield police department.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

