PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a shot spotter near Adams and Green Streets in Peoria Tuesday night.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, a man arrived at OSF with critical injuries.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The 600 block of NE Adams Street is currently closed due to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.