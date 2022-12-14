KNOX, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man was arrested for gun threats directed towards Knox County Courthouse, according to a Knox press release.

30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the traffic division regarding ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse.

Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan ordered the courthouse on lockdown until the situation was under control.

Deputies quickly located Sullivan at a residence in Galesburg and he was taken into custody before any threats were carried out.

Sullivan has been charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct and is being held at Knox County Jail awaiting bond.