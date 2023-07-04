PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple people are currently in the hospital from early morning shootings in Peoria on Tuesday.

A ShotSpotter alert at 1:50 a.m. near East Kansas Avenue led police to two gunshot victims. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police also responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 3:20 a.m. near Virginia Avenue. A gunshot victim was found and taken to a local hospital.

A heavy police presence including SWAT members was present at Virginia Avenue.

The victims’ condition and any possible suspects are unknown at this time.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED