PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s not a secret that champagne is a popular drink of choice to help ring in the New Year. There’s a way to shop local when looking for champagne to bring in the new year.

Mark Wenzel, Co-founder of August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Company, said the bubbles make the drink more festive.

“It’s alive and it just kind of brings excitement and it’s definitely a festive environment. But it also goes great with food,” he said.

Wenzel said the highest percentage of sparkling wine sales happens in the fourth quarter.

“You have Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s,” he said. “It’s a great wine to start off gatherings.”

While the winery has locations in Utica and Peru, there are also options to taste and purchase locally throughout Central Illinois. Wenzel said it’s great his family helps bring people holiday cheer with their champagne.

“There’s always moments in time that can get us down,” he said. “But you know what? There’s so much to life and that’s what I feel like bubbles bring out the life in us. There’s always positive things that we can see in each other. Life is fun, life is great and bubbles just add to that excitement.”

