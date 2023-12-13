PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Taking pride in Central Illinois? Is someone in another state missing home? Many local stores offer Peoria and Bloomington-themed merchandise you can send to your loved ones.

Below is a list of local shops selling Central Illinois-themed items:

Peoria

  • Peoria Chiefs
  • Peoria Rivermen
  • Peoria Riverfront Museum
  • Peoria Zoo-Safari Gift Shop
  • Caterpillar Visitor Center
  • Moonlighting at PIA
  • Bradley University

Bloomington-Normal

  • BN Gift Shop
  • Route 66
  • Grossinger Motors Arena
  • Normal Corn Belters
  • Wesleyan
  • Gift Shop at Miller Park Zoo
  • Central Illinois Regional Airport