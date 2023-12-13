PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Taking pride in Central Illinois? Is someone in another state missing home? Many local stores offer Peoria and Bloomington-themed merchandise you can send to your loved ones.
Below is a list of local shops selling Central Illinois-themed items:
Peoria
- Peoria Chiefs
- Peoria Rivermen
- Peoria Riverfront Museum
- Peoria Zoo-Safari Gift Shop
- Caterpillar Visitor Center
- Moonlighting at PIA
- Bradley University
Bloomington-Normal
- BN Gift Shop
- Route 66
- Grossinger Motors Arena
- Normal Corn Belters
- Wesleyan
- Gift Shop at Miller Park Zoo
- Central Illinois Regional Airport