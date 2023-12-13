PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Taking pride in Central Illinois? Is someone in another state missing home? Many local stores offer Peoria and Bloomington-themed merchandise you can send to your loved ones.

Below is a list of local shops selling Central Illinois-themed items:

Peoria

Peoria Chiefs

Peoria Rivermen

Peoria Riverfront Museum

Peoria Zoo-Safari Gift Shop

Caterpillar Visitor Center

Moonlighting at PIA

Bradley University

Bloomington-Normal