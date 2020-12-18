‘Shop with a Cop’ transitions to PPD gift giveaway in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning marked the annual Peoria Police Department (PPD) “Shop with a Cop” event.

Since local police are not taking families shopping in 2020, they instead surprised them with Christmas gifts.

26 children from eight different families, recommended by PPD, received presents from officers who arrived at the various houses and hand-delivered the gifts.

Chief Elizabeth Blair used to work for PPD, but is now the Chief of Security at Quest Charter Academy. She went out of her way to nominate Tiarra Garner and her three children, Lawrence, Arria, and Adrian.

Garner, currently between homes, had no idea this event was happening or that her children were nominated. She gave her kids’ Christmas wish lists to PPD and told them Friday morning to get ready to go to the store.

Once outside, the children were greeted by police officers with a big bag of presents for each child.

“It’s nice to know that there are people out there that care about your family, care about you, your children, and the meaning of Christmas,” Garner said.

“Shop with a Cop” typically tries to accommodate 50 to 70 children each year from families in need.