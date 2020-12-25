Shoppers brave stores for last minute supplies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday was the last day before Christmas and shoppers crowded stores to put the finishing touches on their holiday get-together meals.
‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the aisles were shoppers hoping to not line up for miles.
Angelia Cayson said her shopping experience brought nothing but smiles.
For a shopper named Mitch, he said his experience went off without a hitch.
The shelves were packed with meats and sweet treats. Angelia and Mitch shopping for something to eat.
Shoppers and staff masked up for your safety, they are stocking shelves, not stockings because Christmas Eve can get crazy.
Hy-Vee store director Elise Scheil said speedy lines are their game, in hopes of keeping shoppers’ moods tamed.
While this year is not how we planned it, it’s still important to celebrate happiness in a global Pandemic.
Angelia Cayson said her family gathering will be small, but wishes she could gather with them all.
On Christmas Day stores are closed to celebrate the season and hold loved ones near. Many people are hoping for a better next year.