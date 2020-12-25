Shoppers brave stores for last minute supplies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday was the last day before Christmas and shoppers crowded stores to put the finishing touches on their holiday get-together meals.

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the aisles were shoppers hoping to not line up for miles.

Angelia Cayson said her shopping experience brought nothing but smiles.

“It was nice, it was really nice considering its Christmas Eve. I got in and got right out,” Cayson said.

For a shopper named Mitch, he said his experience went off without a hitch.

“It’s really been pretty much the same as usual,” Mitch said.

The shelves were packed with meats and sweet treats. Angelia and Mitch shopping for something to eat.

“Just shopping for weekend dinner basically, not too bad,” Mitch said.

“I’m just getting some last minute things for me to have at the house, but I’m basically done,” Cayson said.

Shoppers and staff masked up for your safety, they are stocking shelves, not stockings because Christmas Eve can get crazy.

Hy-Vee store director Elise Scheil said speedy lines are their game, in hopes of keeping shoppers’ moods tamed.

“Christmas Eve is always really busy, this year especially though, it feels like it’s been a weird year and everyone’s behind a little bit,” Scheil said.

While this year is not how we planned it, it’s still important to celebrate happiness in a global Pandemic.

Angelia Cayson said her family gathering will be small, but wishes she could gather with them all.

“Peace and I’m looking forward to being around some of my family members. I miss a lot of my family members,” Cayson said.

On Christmas Day stores are closed to celebrate the season and hold loved ones near. Many people are hoping for a better next year.