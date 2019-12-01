Shoppers could be putting themselves at risk for package theft, break-ins

PEORIA, Ill. — The holidays are right around the corner and shoppers are hitting the web and the mall, but could be putting themselves at risk for thefts and break-ins.

“If I order a package, I make sure that I check when it’s going to be delivered and I keep checking when the dates going to be and I make sure that I’m home that day,” said Brigitta Enderle.

Shoppers who are weary about online shopping are justified.

Porch pirates, as they’re now known, are becoming more common. They scope out homes with packages out on the front porch and take them.

“When you have something shipped to your home, go ahead and enable the notification system, that way you know when your package is going to be delivered,” said Amy Dotson, public information officer for the Peoria Police Department.

Making sure someone is home to accept packages, or having a friend grab them can reduce the risk.

In Peoria, neighbors are hoping ring security doorbells will cut back on package theft.

“In reality, if it doesn’t help deter, hopefully, it does capture the image if the suspect, and if that’s the case, by all means, please share that with the police department, so we can use that as an aid in the investigation,” said Dotson.

But for people who online shop, the convenience is worth the threat of stolen items.

“I enjoy online shopping because I have little people, so it’s just really hard to get them out of the house,” said Jake Sutton.

“I mainly online shop just because it’s way easier and you don’t have to deal with lines,” said Enderle.

For those who choose to avoid packages and get their shopping done in person, always make sure cars are locked.

“When out shopping and filling your car with packages, don’t leave valuables in plain sight and don’t leave your vehicle unlocked,” said Dotson.

Keeping an eye out can help you avoid becoming a victim.