Shoppers enjoy the weather while shopping last minute

PEORIA Ill.– Hanukkah began at sundown and Christmas Day is just three days way, so this was the last weekend to make sure everyone gets a gift this holiday.

And the last weekend before the holiday for most people is the last chance to get their final presents.

“I’m out here with my daughter, and we’re trying to get something for my wife and her mom here at the last second,” Duane Angevine said.

But with the sun out on Sunday and no snow on the ground, it didn’t feel like Christmas outside.

“The weather is awesome man, if it’s not going to snow, it might as well be like this,” said Angevine.

“I usually prefer snow on Christmas, but I’ll take this warm weather,” Zak Edmonds said.

Some say the mild temps encouraged them to get out, but Heather Dentino says, either way, it’s always crowded.

“It seems a little busy, but I think it’s always busy a few days before Christmas,” said Dentino.

Shoppers say seeing the big tree and decorations adorning the mall, is getting them excited for the holidays.

“I’m excited for the family time as well as the time off from work,” Edmonds said.

“We’re excited. We have a couple of family members coming home, so we’re excited about that, it’s a great time of year,” said Angevine.

But for some, it wasn’t just about shopping. Others like Monica Everett, took the children to see Santa. She says this time of year is her favorite because of the little ones.

“Just seeing the kids be excited and open all their presents; it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Everett.

Shoppers didn’t necessarily say there was an advantage to shopping last minute.

If you didn’t find anything locally, Amazon says Sunday was the last day for free delivery with Prime.

And Monday is the last day for one-day delivery.