Shoppers load up on last-minute items before hitting the kitchens for Thanksgiving dinner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, shoppers flooded the aisles, loading up on last-minute groceries for Thanksgiving.

“I thought I was going to beat the crowd by coming in early, but obviously that’s not the case,” said shopper Nick Rochford, who started shopping before noon.

“So we’re hosting Thanksgiving at our house, so we had to grab some last-minute stuff today,” said Dunlap residents Amanda and Andy West.

While every family’s tradition differs, the shoppers WMBD spoke to stuck with the Thanksgiving staples.

“We’re going to have a big turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, then we’re going to get a pumpkin pie,” Rochford said.

“We’re cooking a turkey, and someone’s bringing a ham over to our house. Then we’ve got mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, homemade rolls, chocolate pie, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, you name it,” said Andy West.

Peoria resident Brad Zevnik shopped for his family, saying he was responsible for cooking this year.

“This is not my first rodeo, I’ve done this a lot,” he said. “Of course we’re going to do turkey, we have stuffing, we have a lot of carbs, unfortunately.”



The Wests, like many others, said they are excited for Thanksgiving after missing out on the festivities last year.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, so I was like ‘yay we can finally have friends over, this is going to be great.’ So I think that’s probably the reason it’s a little more grand than it would have been prior,” Amanda West said.