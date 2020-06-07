Shoppes at Grand Prairie gets its own ‘Ever After’

PEORIA , Ill. (WMBD) – Shoppes at Grand Prairie is getting a little more magical.

Tara Shane, the owner of A Royal Remembrance, opened the Ever After Event Suite Saturday morning. Strong said it’s a venue to host birthday parties and special princess and prince themed events.

She said the space also doubles as a boutique for children’s costumes and accessories. Shane said the space can also be rented out for other events such as bridal and baby showers and can host up to 50 people.

The grand opening saw dozens of people standing outside of the venue, taking pictures with Disney princesses, enjoying carriage rides, and purchasing dresses for the boutique.

She said opening up the space has been a dream six year’s in the making.

“I’ve been wanting to have a space where our princesses and princes can welcome others and help make magical memories for others here and with this space we have the ability to do so many more things,” Shane said.

Shane said currently the venue is only open on the weekends. She said she hopes to soon offer spa days for children as well in addition to their current events such as princess lessons and tea parties.