PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Late summer corn fields might not stand quite as tall in future years, if new seeds become available for widespread use.

Pharmaceutical company Bayer is researching a corn seed hybrid. It looks like the crop usually seen across the Midwest, but it grows a few feet shorter.

The company’s crop science division believes these smaller plants would be less susceptible to damage from severe weather and could allow more corn to be planted closer together.

“So, they are assessing it’s yield potential, how resistant it is to diseases and those are a number of factors. They’re still assessing it. It’s being planted on some farms in Illinois, just in like ten-acre plots,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer said the seed is not out for commercial use yet, but could be available to Illinois farmers within the next few years.