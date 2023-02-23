PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Shot Spotter alert led Peoria Police to a gunshot victim on the 2400 block of W. Marquette on Thursday morning.

According to a Peoria Police press release, two rounds were fired before officers arrived and located the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The nearby school was placed on soft lockdown.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID),

Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Patrol Unit, Neighborhood Services Unit

(NSC) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) responded to the scene and initiated an

investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please

contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or

Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.