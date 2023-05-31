PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Officers convened on Tuesday afternoon near the 2400 block of W Antoinette for a Shot Spotter alert.

According to a Peoria police press release, six rounds were fired and an adult man confirmed to officers he was shot at but not injured.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, 44-year-old James Ogle. When arriving at Ogle’s home, several shell casings were found near the residence with Ogle refusing to step outside.

Eventually, Ogle surrendered and was transported to Peoria Police Department.

Patrol officers and members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations

Division (SID) secured the house. Members of the Criminal Investigation Division

(CID) obtained a search warrant for Ogle’s residence and found two guns inside.

Ogle has been arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon before being taken to Peoria County Jail.