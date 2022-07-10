NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired.

At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.

Another alert at 12:25 a.m. reported that there were no injuries from the shots fired, and reminded students to continue to avoid the area.

The final emergency update came just before 1 a.m.

“Police continue to investigate shots fired at 214 W. Willow. Contact Normal PD with info about this incident 309-454-9535,” the alert read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.