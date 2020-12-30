Suspect who shot at Oglesby Police Officer is in custody.

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect who shots at an Oglesby Police officer was taken into custody Tuesday.

The suspect was located at the Shippingsport bridge and was suffering from a head injury.

Oglesby Police had requested help from State Police and other local police departments to locate the suspect who was believed to be injured and armed.

The Peru Police department located the Oglesby police squad car that was stolen by the suspect.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.