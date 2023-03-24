BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police arrested two women after a report of shots fired on Wednesday.

According to Bloomington police Facebook, police observed two suspects fleeing the area that matched the description provided by multiple callers.

A pistol was located after patting down both subjects. No injuries have been reported.

19-year-old Taliayah Madaris was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, mob action, and illegal possession of ammunition.

18-year-old Khabriyah Payne was charged with three counts of mob action.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963, or text Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.