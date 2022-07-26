BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Douglas and Evans Street late Sunday morning.

There was physical evidence at the scene that a shooting had occurred.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. At this time, there are no reported injuries, no suspect(s) information to release, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Officer J. Tabeling at 309-820-8888 or jtabeling@cityblm.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.