PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning.

According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley.

Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler walking in the street near the location. A loaded handgun was found on his person and he was taken into custody without incident.

No potential victims were found or reported.

Stutler has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to Peoria County Jail.