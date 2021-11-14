Shots fired on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington left one person injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was left injured and transported to a local hospital after the Bloomington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired.

At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, the Bloomington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on the corner of Veterans Parkway and Hamilton Road.

Sergeant Robert Raycraft said this is still an active investigation, with little information.

There are no details on who fired the shots, the events that occurred prior to the shooting, or what injuries the victim obtained.

This story will be updated when more information is available.