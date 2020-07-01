Shots fired, one dead Wednesday

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Princeton Police Department is looking for suspects concerning a shooting death Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police began investigating an incident in the 200 block of Hillview Drive. According to police, during their investigation, they located a vehicle that is believed to be the suspects involved in the shooting incident.

Though, unable to locate suspects at this time, police stated two males were in the vehicle. One of the males was armed with a gun.

If you have any information, police encourages you to call 815-872-2351.