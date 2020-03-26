Shots fired, one hospitalized

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the Shot Spotter alert system signaled Peoria Police to the 500 block of West Hanssler. Eight rounds of gunfire sounded off.

Police said the victim was an adult man. His age is unknown at this time. He arrived at a local hospital in a private car with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.