EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College’s East Peoria campus was all things trains Sunday.

The River City Model Railroad Club and the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club hosted the Peoria Train Fair.

Families could look at model trains, buy merchandise, books, and supplies, and learn about the history of trains.

The communications director for the River City Club, Rick Stephenson, said events like these bring back the magic of model trains.

“It’s made for the family, for all of them to spend the time together to look at the hobby,” he said. “And there’s this wonderment that kids have with trains anyway. We want to expose them, the future generation of the hobby, and let them know what’s available, what’s out here.”

All proceeds go back into the clubs to support their efforts to promote model railroading.