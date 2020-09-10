Showing them they matter: The Loft residents receive “Pen Pals” letters from all over the country

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Living during the pandemic has been tough for everyone, but especially for those living in nursing homes. For them, complying with COVID-19 guidelines means not being able to see family, friends and not being able to participate in usual activities.

That bodes true for the residents in Normal’s The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and one week ago the staff set out to change that.

“Not only are they missing out on the opportunity to see their loved ones, but the communal dinning is no more,” said Administrator, Tim Wiley. “Bingo is also gone, which if you can’t have bingo in central Illinois, what are you going to do?”

So the Activities Director, Molly Tesdall, began asking her friends in the business what she could do to boost morale, the answer, Pen Pals.

“Our residents love to receive mail, so I thought it could be really successful,” she said.

She then went on the organizations Facebook page posting “Are you needing a quarantine activity to keep you busy? We would love to have some pen pals to write letters with!” and it didn’t take long for people to start responding.

“I never thought it would go viral on the internet,” she said.

But it did, being shared 1,100 times. Wiley says the letters are doing more than keeping residents occupied, it’s also showing them they matter.

“The whole quarantine and isolation has been extremely hard on the aging population,” he said. “This has allowed us to be able to bring some of the outside contact inside safely, and let the residents know how broad the compassion is for them. It’s literally across the country.”

To date the center has received more than 300 letters from four different states.

“They love it,” said Tesdall. “They love getting to see the school aged children lots of pictures have been coming in. We’re going to continue it for as long as we keep receiving letters back from the pen pals and keep a way to stay in touch and maybe gain some new friendships.”

If you’re interested in making a new friend, then visit their Facebook page, find a resident and write a nice letter to your new pen pal!